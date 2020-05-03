Justice AK Tripathi, who had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at AIIMS from last few days, died last night due to coronavirus.

After battling for life for a month, Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi (retired) died due to coronavirus on Saturday as per reports. Justice Tripathi, who was the former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, has been in Intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma center at AIIMS and was admitted on April 2. The doctors also put him on ventilator when his condition turned critical. Reports reveal that his daughter and cook were infected from COVID-19 and had recovered.

He was ill and was taken to ICU and ventilator from the last three days, sources said. Justice Tripathi last attended his office on March 20 and later when he was tested COVID-19 positive, his office, as well as his apartment, was sanitised as all Lokpal members live in the same apartment. Justice Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The trauma center of AIIMS which was known for treating road accident victims was recently converted into a dedicated coronavirus hospital. Moreover, Health professionals say that COVID-19 is more dangerous to elder people and young children.

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Lokpal judicial member and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succumbs to #Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

India has recorded a total 37,776 coronavirus cases with the biggest single-day jump of 2,411 cases in the last 24 hours as per the data shared by Health Ministry on Saturday. The toll of India is at 1,223. Further, 73 deaths has been reported in the last few hours. The total number of active cases is at 26,535 with 10,017 people recovered after suffering from coronavirus.

