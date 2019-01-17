Lokpal appointment: A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday directed the Lokpal search panel to complete the task of shortlisting names for Lokpal and its members by February end. The Supreme Court further urged advocate Prashant Bhushan, who raised doubts on the working of the search panel, to not look at things from a negative point of view.

Lokpal appointment: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Lokpal search panel to give a list of names for the appointment of Lokpal (Anti-Graft Ombudsmen) to the selection panel of Lokpal. The Lokpal selection committee is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lokpal search panel is headed by retired SC judge Ranjana P Desai. The Lokpal search panel has been asked to submit the list by the end of February for consideration of selection panel. The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S K Kaul, said it would hear the plea for the appointment of Lokpal again on March 7.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Centre should provide requisite infrastructure and manpower to search committee on Lokpal appointment. You should not look at things from a negative point of view, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told advocate Prashant Bhushan. Prashant Bhushan had raised doubts on the working of the search panel. The chief justice further said they are trying to make the world a better place.

