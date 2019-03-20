Lokpal: The four judicial members are former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale, former Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, former Manipur High Court Chief Justice Abhilasha Kumari and current Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi while the non-judicial members are Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, retired IPS officer and ex-DG of Sashastra Seema Bal Archana Ramasundaram, retired IRS official Mahender Singh and retired IAS officer I P Gautam.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, who is currently a member of the National Human Rights Commission, as the chairperson of the first Lokpal of the country. With this, the long-standing demand of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare to officially set up of the national anti-corruption ombudsman came into existence. Apart from P C Ghose, the president also appointed a team of the eight-member team from judicial and non-judicial backgrounds. The Lokpal Selection Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the names last week.

The four judicial members are former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale, former Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, former Manipur High Court Chief Justice Abhilasha Kumari and current Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi. And the non-judicial members are Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, retired IPS officer and ex-DG of Sashastra Seema Bal Archana Ramasundaram, retired IRS official Mahender Singh and retired IAS officer I P Gautam, who is currently the full-time managing director of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited.

About judicial members

Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale: Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale’s parents and maternal grandparents were freedom fighters while his father Barrister Babasaheb Bhosale was the chief minister of the State of Maharashtra. Justice Bhosale obtained a Degree of Law from Government Law College, Mumbai and joined the Bar in June 1980. Bhosale began his career as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court and became

Assistant Government Pleader and Assistant Prosecutor in the Mumbai High Court during 1986-91. Later, he was appointed on the panel of Senior Counsel in the Bombay High Court in 1996. During his practicing days, he enjoyed three consecutive terms of five years each as an elected member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa since 1985 till his elevation as High Court Judge. He had won several elections of the State Bar Council and held innumerable posts. He was also elevated as a Judge of Bombay High Court on January 22, 2001, and took oath as Chief Justice of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on July 30, 2016.

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty: Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty was born on June 10, 1955, in Odisha’s Cuttack district. His father, late Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty was a Judge of the Orissa High Court and later became the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court while his maternal grandfather, late Justice Rajkishore Das was also a Judge of Orissa High Court. Justice Mohanty did his schooling in the Ravenshaw Collegiate School, Cuttack and obtained his graduate degree from the Ravenshaw College, Cuttack in the year 1974. Then, he completed L.L.B. Degree from M.S. Law College, Cuttack in 1978 and practiced in the Constitutional, Criminal and Civil Laws. Justice Mohanty was elected as a Member of Orissa State Bar Council in 1986 and continued for three terms. On March 7, 2002, he was sworn in as an Additional Judge of Orissa High Court and appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for five times. He became the Executive Chairman of Odisha State Legal Services Authority from December 2012 to April 06, 2016. Mohanty became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand on March 24, 2017.

Justice Abhilasha Kumari: Justice Abhilasha Kumari is the daughter of Virbhadra Singh – former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. She graduated from Delhi University. After obtaining a law degree from Himachal Pradesh University, she joined the Bar in 1984 and practiced in the Himachal Pradesh High Court. She became the additional advocate general for Himachal Pradesh and was elevated to the post of HC judge in December 2005. Justice Kumari also served as a judge on the High Court of Gujarat from 9 January 2006 to 7 February 2018 and was the first female Chief Justice on the Manipur High Court in 2018.

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi: Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who hails from the steel city of Bokaro, did his schooling from St Xavier school from the same town and graduated (Economics Hons) from Delhi’s prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce. He studied Law from Delhi University and started his career as a lawyer at Patna High Court on Service matter, Constitutional, Taxation, Excise and commercial litigations in 1981. Tripathi was the Standing Counsel for the Union of India and the Income Tax Department. He also appeared on behalf of the CBI and the Auditor and Comptroller General of India. He served as an Additional Advocate General for the State of Bihar and was elevated as an Additional Judge of Patna High Court on October 9, 2006. Tripathi was sworn-in as the chief justice of Chhattisgarh high court at Darbar Hall of the Rajbhawan in Raipur on July 7, 2018. Justice Tripathi is a man who loves golf courses, knows golf and has participated in inter-state golf tournaments.

About non-judicial members

Dinesh Kumar Jain: Dinesh Kumar Jain was born in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on January 25, 1959. He is an M Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Overseas Projects. The 1983 batch IAS officer has served as an additional collector in Nashik and deputy commissioner in sales tax to Collector in Solapur between 1984 and 1995. Apart from that, he has served in key posts in various central departments including agriculture, rural development and employment guarantee scheme and served in the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, New Delhi, as national programme director. The IAS officer served as the 39th chief secretary of Maharashtra and retired in January 2019. US President Barack Obama had specially invited him to the US a few years ago.

Archana Ramasundaram: Archana Ramasundaram is a 1980 batch IPS Officer. She is a post-graduate in Economics from the University of Rajasthan and prior to joining the Indian Police Service, she worked as a Lecturer at the same university. She was allotted to Tamil Nadu Cadre in 1982 and served as Asst. Supdt. of Police in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Salem. In June 2015, she assumed charge as the Director General of National Crime Records Bureau at New Delhi. On February 3, 2016, Archana earned the distinction of being the first woman to head Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The lady cop is married to Shri S Ramasundaram who is a retired IAS officer.

I P Gautam: I P Gautam is a 1986 batch retired IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. Gautam began his career with the Indian Revenue Service as an assistant commissioner with the income tax department and went on to join the IAS in 1986. He was the MD of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) and worked hard to make Ahmedabad Metro a reality. During his tenure as the Commissioner of the Ahmedabad Municipality Corporation, Gautam successfully implemented mega-projects like the BRTS, Sabarmati Riverfront, Karnataka Riverfront.

Mahender Singh: Mahender Singh is a 1981 batch retired Indian Revenue Service officer (Customs and Central Excise).

