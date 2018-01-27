Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju lauded the Indian patriots in London for standing up for their country. He said minuscule fringe elements can't dent the spirit of India. On India 69th Republic Day, Lord Nazir Ahmed, a pro-Pakistan peer in the House of Lords, attempted to hold a “black day” protest, which was countered by many Indian and British groups. The protest, which coincided with India's Republic Day, was aimed at highlighting the "oppression of India".

We are all one from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir, KIren Rijiju said

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju saluted the Indian patriots in London after clashes erupted outside the Indian High Commission on India’s Republic Day as British Lord Nazir Ahmed called for ‘Azad Kashmir’ on Friday. Rijiju said minuscule fringe elements can’t dent the spirit of India. “Salute to the Indian patriots in London. The minuscule fringe elements can’t dent the spirit of India. We are all one from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland to Rann of Kutch, Kanyakumari to Punjab,” Rijiju tweeted.

On India 69th Republic Day, Lord Nazir Ahmed, a pro-Pakistan peer in the House of Lords, attempted to hold a “black day” protest, which was countered by many Indian and British groups. The protest, which coincided with India’s Republic Day, was aimed at highlighting the “oppression of India”, reported ANI. Hundreds of demonstrators led by Lord Nazir called for independence for Kashmir and Khalistan. But they were met by an equal number of counter-protesters and soon clashes broke out, leading to police intervention.

#WATCH Clashes erupted outside Indian High Commission in London as British Lord Nazir called for Azad Kashmir on India's Republic Day pic.twitter.com/IJQb3XajIu — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The Indian and British activists supporting India slammed Lord Nazir by stating that he was mocking the British system by openly supporting Pakistan, which is often known for providing ‘safe havens’ to terrorists. “I am here today to tell Lord Nazir that they are asking for independence for my state of J&K but I want freedom from Pakistan sponsored terrorism, ceasefire violations and their proxy war,” argued an Indian activist and writer in London. The 60-year-old member of British House of Lords, Lord Nazir, who is often termed as the controversial figure with a string of scandals.