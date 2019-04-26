London court rejects bail plea of Nirav Modi, next hearing on May 24: A UK court on Friday rejected a bail plea filed by fugitive businessman Nirav Modi. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 24. Modi was presented before a judge Westminster Magistrates' Court via a video conference from the jail.

The London court had issued an arrest warrant against him following a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his extraction in the money laundering case. Earlier on March 20, the bail plea of the diamantaire was rejected by the London court and had ordered to keep him in his custody till March 29. He was arrested by the London police on March 19, 2019.

On March 29, his bail plea was turned down by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, saying in future there is a risk that he would fail to surrender. Apart from that, the court also noted that he was trying to leave India at a very crucial time following his attempts to seek citizenship of Vanuatu.

Last month, a British newspaper The Telegraph reported that Nirav Modi was staying in London and had started a new diamond business in Soho. He was seen strolling on a busy street in London’s West End by The Telegraph reporter. He dodged every single question thrown at him by the reporter.

Soon after he surfaced in the UK, the Opposition back in India hit the ruling government over actions taken against the offender. When asked about his extradition, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that they have been waiting for the UK to respond to the extradition request.

A report later stated that the UK had sought documents to arrest Nirav Modi, however, it was India that didn’t respond.

