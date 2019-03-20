The billionaire businessman Nirav Modi was arrested by the police after the court issued an arrested warrant against him. The magistrate has turned down the bail bond after Nirav Modi offered half-a-million pounds. Meanwhile, Nirav will remain in police custody till March 29.

The bail plea of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who has been arrested in London on Tuesday, has been rejected by London court on Wednesday. The billionaire businessman was arrested by the police after the court issued an arrested warrant against him. The magistrate has turned down the bail bond after Nirav Modi offered half-a-million pounds. Meanwhile, Nirav will remain in police custody till March 29.

Nirav Modi was recently seen in London after a video released by The Daily Telegraph, of him walking on London streets and responding to queries by its reporters.

Last week, a London court had issued an arrest warrant against Modi in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case of Rs 13,500 crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), in 2018 had said that two jewellery groups headed by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded it by raising credit from other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff.

As per reports, Nirav Modi has arrived in London last year and was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities last year.

Meanwhile, Modi is now believed to be running a new business as a wholesale trader in watches and jewellery specialised stores.

Opposition parties have been criticizing the government on numerous occasions. They alleged that BJP leadership helped Nirav Modi for fleeing from the country. They also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also helped him to live peacefully outside the country.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the credit for arresting Nirav Modi goes to The Telegraph of London and its correspondent, who helped the country in finding Nirav.

It’s amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the PM with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London & it’s correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the PM & his agencies. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has hailed the arrest of Nirav and has termed it as an achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has said that Nirav can run but cannot hide from the country and it gives a clear sign that this is not the India which will allow economic offenders to loot the country and evade the long arm of law.

