London EVM hack drama: The EC decided to press criminal charges against Syed Shuja who alleged on Monday that EVMs used in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which brought the BJP to power, were rigged.

London EVM hack drama: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi Police requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by Syed Shuja on Monday at an event in London claiming to demonstrate EVMs used by ECI can be tampered with.

The EC decided to press criminal charges against US-based cyber expert Syed Shuja who alleged on Monday that EVMs used in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which brought the BJP to power, were rigged.

Yesterday, after the press conference, EC had said that the machines were full proof and the commission was currently examining what legal action could be taken regarding the press conference organised by Indian Journalists’ Association (Europe).

In the Press conference, Syed had alleged that Congress lost the 2014 general assembly elections due to the mass scale EVM hacking. Syed claimed that slain journalist Gauri Lankesh had agreed to run the story and that’s why she was murdered. Another shocking claim he made was that Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) had approached him to hack the elections so that they could show the entire world that EVM could be tampered with, AAP has denied any contact with Syed saying the party was in contact with a number of cyber experts but Shuja was not one of them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More