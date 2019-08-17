MTB Nagaraj, one of the well known MLA from Hoskote, Karnataka, who was barred by the Karnataka Assembly Speaker due to his indulgence in various unparliamentary activities. Nagaraj is again in the news for the elite car Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII purchased by him which is one of the costliest production vehicle available in India on sale. The full-sized luxury car is available at a price of Rs 9.5 crores in the ex-showroom, Delhi and the on-road price of the car will reach up to Rs 11 crores. Rolls-Royce provides various customization options on the Phantom VIII which are the main factors of increasing the price of the car to a few more crores. It is not clear whether MTB Nagaraj has opted to customize his car or not but as per the speculations, it is the most expensive car owned by any politician in India apart from the celebrities who have turned politicians.

Nagraj owning a Rolls-Royce should not be that much surprising as he declared his assets last year before the election which had a worth of more than Rs 1000 crore. The news of MTB Nagraj owning a Rolls-Royce came into limelight after Congress politician Nivedith Alva tweeted a photograph of Nagaraj with his brand new Rolls Royce.

As per the reports, the politician has stated that it was his one of the biggest dreams to own a Rolls-Royce Phantom. As per the latest reports, MTB Nagaraj visited the Avimukteshwara temple situated in his hometown of Hoskote in his new car and later left to meet the Karnataka CM BS Yedurappa in it.

