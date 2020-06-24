Russia visit amid Coronavirus pandemic is a sign of special friendship, said Rajnath Singh on his three-day visit to Moscow to observe the 75th Victory Day Parade for Soviet victory over Nazi forces in World War 2.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is looking forward to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year.

“We look forward to the visit of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh said addressing a press conference here.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The minister said his visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation after the COVID pandemic and it is a sign of special friendship between the two countries.

“I pay my tribute to the Russian soldiers who were killed during World War II. Lakhs of Indian soldiers also participated in this war and we also suffered casualties”, he said.

The minister met Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Ivanovich Borisov.

