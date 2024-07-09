LOP Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli, Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Raebareli, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday. This is the Congress leader’s first visit to the constituency since becoming the Leader of Opposition. Upon arriving, he offered prayers at Churuwa Hanuman Temple in Bachhrawan. His visit is still ongoing. Later in the day, he is expected to meet Congress workers and address public gatherings.

On Monday, he visited violence-hit Manipur and met affected people. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and console the victims of violence.

He also stated that the INDIA bloc is ready to assist in every step that can improve the situation and restore peace in the violence-torn state.

“In this terrible tragedy in Manipur, I request the Prime Minister to come here, listen to the people, and console them. The INDIA alliance is ready to assist in every step that can improve the situation and restore peace,” the Congress leader said in a post on X. This comes as Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, met the victims of clashes at the relief camp at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi visits the relief camp at Phubala High School in Moirang, where he meets victims of the Manipur violence and offers support during these challenging times,” Congress posted on X.’

मणिपुर की इस भयंकर त्रासदी में, मैं प्रधानमंत्री जी से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वो यहां आएं, लोगों की बात सुनें और उन्हें सांत्वना दें। INDIA जनबंधन ऐसे हर कदम में सहायता करने को तैयार है जिससे स्थिति में सुधार हो सके और शांति बहाल हो सके। pic.twitter.com/rTT4cxSZi0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2024

PM Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha last week, reaffirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalize the situation in Manipur.

“The government is continuously making efforts to normalize the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered, and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur,” PM Modi said.

He further stated that the central and state governments are establishing interactions with all stakeholders to restore peace. “Today, schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions are open in the state. The central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace,” the Prime Minister added.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Also read: No Solution On Battlefield, India Sides ‘Dialogue and Diplomacy Is The Way Forward’: India To Russia

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)