Lord Jagannath Travels To His Aunt's Home: Interesting Facts About Rath Yatra

One of the globally recognized event, the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, showcases elaborate chariots dedicated to the gods Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. Every year, Neem and wood are used to construct each chariot, which is adorned with colorful cloth to represent a distinct quality. The coconut fibre ropes that are used to pull the charotts are thought to bestow ‘punya’ upon anyone who manages to touch the chariot.

Here are some interesting facts about the grand procession- Rath Yatra

* The Rath Yatra is seen as a recreation of the trip that the revered Lord Jagannath—who is thought to be an incarnation of Lard Krishna—took to reach the residence of his maternal aunt.

* New chariots are built every year, with building starting on Akshaya Tritiya. The 200 artisans need two months to complete the rathas’ construction.

* The chariots’ proportions and design are always the same.The chariots are built from over a thousand wooden logs by more than a hundred carpenters.

* One hundred and twenty meters of cloth are used to make the chariot canopies. The canopies are made by 15 tailors in all.

* Only after the Puri king sweeps the route with a golden broom does the Ratha Yatra start.

* The Deities are transported in the Ratha to the Temple of Gundicha, Lord Jagannatha’s maternal aunt. The “Bahuda Ratha Yatra” is the name of the return ceremony after their nine-day stay.

* The coconut fiber ropes that are used to draw the chariot have a diameter of 8 inches and are thick.

* During His eighteen years in Puri, Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu took part in the yearly Ratha Yatra, which included dance and sankirtan. Ratha of Lord Jagannatha would pause to see Lord Chaitanya dance.

* According to Shastras, “rathe ca vamanam drstva punar janma na vidyate” means that a person who sees the Jagannatha Deities on the Ratha would not experience reincarnation.

* According to the Jesus Christ Aquarian Gospel, Lord Jesus Christ visited Jagannatha Puri around 2,000 years ago and saw the Ratha Yatra event.

