Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya: Amid a clamour by Hindu outfits for bringing a legislation for the immediate construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has finalised a plan to install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in the temple town. The decision is being seen as Uttar Pradesh government's attempt to woo voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The high of the actual statue would be 151 metres, the state government official said. Its overhead umbrella would 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres, he added. A museum would be housed at the pedestal. He said the site for the construction of Lord Ram state has not been finalised yet, however, added that soil testing is done for installing the statue.

The state government has also unveiled the picture of the grand statue it proposes to install in Ayodhya. Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had made it clear that the state government would dedicate a statue to Lord Ram in Ayodhya where he was born. The clamour for the construction of Ram Temple has been gaining ground, with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asking Narendra Modi government to spell out the date when it would be constructed.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are gearing up for a show of strength in Ayodhya. Both Shiv Sena and VHP have organised two separate events in the temple town in a bid to push demands for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

