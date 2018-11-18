BJP MLA Surendra Singh Ram Temple issue: Earlier, Surendra Singh had stirred a new controversy with his statement on rapes in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to media in Ballia, the BJP leader said that even Lord Ram cannot stop incidents of rape since such incidents are natural pollution of society and can only be controlled by inculcating good values in the society.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who had earlier called Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Shurpanakha’, the sister of Ravana and PM Modi as the reincarnation of Lord Ram, attacked his own government over inordinate delay in the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said Modi ji jaisa mahan PM ho wo bhi hinduvadi aur Yogi ji jaisa mahan hinduvadi neta CM ho, uss samay bhi Bhagwan Ram tent mein rahen, isse bada durbhagya Bharat aur Hindu samaj ke liye nahi hone wala. Aisi paristhiti banai jaani chahiye ki Ram mandir Ayodhya mein bane (it is unfortunate that Lord Ram lives in a tent in the regime of Prme Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. A favourable situation should be developed so that the Ram Temple could be constructed only in Ayodhya).

Earlier, Surendra Singh had stirred a new controversy with his statement on rapes in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to media in Ballia, the BJP leader said that even Lord Ram cannot stop incidents of rape since such incidents are natural pollution of society and can only be controlled by inculcating good values in the society. On being asked to react on the recent incident of molestation in Unnao, Surendra Singh said that it is the duty of all people to develop morality among their kids to stop rape incidents. Speaking on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Singh said that Naya vidheyak lakar ke…samvidhan se bada Bhagwan hota hai. Vidhayak hote huye bhi hum spasht roop se kehe hain ki Bhagwan samvidhan se pare ki cheez hai, aastha ki cheez hai. Uspe tanik bhi vilamb nahi hona chahiye, Bhagwan Ram ka mandir ban’na chahiye (The government should bring new legislation in this regard because God is bigger than the Constitution of the country and it is a matter of faith. The government should n’t waste time and construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as asoon as possible).

Singh’s comments came at a time when the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and several other Hindu organistaions have announced to the hold a massive rally in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018, to build pressure on the Narendra Modi government to soon start the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Reports suggest that around one lakh Hindu group workers and supporters are likely to gather for the rally at Bada Bhaktmal ki Bagiya in Ayodhya.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More