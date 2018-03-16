Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again targeted the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at centre over the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Once again invoking the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi said that the government is paying Rs 1,100 crore extra per Rafale jet, citing a Dassault report.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again targeted the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at centre over the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Once again invoking the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi said that the government is paying Rs 1,100 crore extra per Rafale jet, citing a Dassault report. The Congress party chief also accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly lying about the price paid for buying Rafale jets. According to sources, Rafale Manufacturer Dassault’s 2016 annual report, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that per Rafale jet cost in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is buying these aircraft is Rs 1670 crore.

Comparing the present cost with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s time, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the then government had finalised the deal for Rs 570 crore per Rafale jet. Taking it to his official Twitter account, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while hitting out at the Central government said, “Dassault called RM’s (Raksha Mantri — Defence Minister) lie and released prices paid per RAFALE plane in report:

Qatar = 1319 Cr

MODI = 1670 Cr

MMS = 570 Cr

1100 Cr per plane or 36,000 Cr i.e 10 % of our Defence budget, in the pocket. Meanwhile, our Army begs our Govt. for money.”

Not a first time when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre over the price being paid top purchase Rafale fighter jets from France. A couple of months earlier, during Parliament’s session, Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised Rafale jet deal and had asked the government, Defence Minister to reveal the actual price being paid to purchase these fighter jets. Rahul Gandhi even allegedly had called Rafale jet deal a scam. However, the government while responding to the allegation levelled by Congress chief had said that the actual price of the deal cannot be revealed as it was not in nation’s interest.

