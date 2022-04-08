MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde slammed Vasant More and said that the orders of the party chief were final and no one could have a different stand over it.

Amid a raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers, an MNS leader has lost his job for opposing the clarion call by the party chief. Pune Unit Chief Vasant More was removed from his post on Thursday after he publicly declared that he would not play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in his electoral ward. More claimed that many members of the Muslim community vote for him.

MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde slammed Vasant More and said that the orders of the party chief were final and no one could have a different stand over it. Vasant More has been replaced with fellow PMC corporator Sainath Babar. His dismissal from the post came after Raj Thackeray’s meeting with senior party leaders Anil Shidore, Rajendra Wagaskar and Sainath Babar.

Meanwhile, an order has been passed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district banning the use of loudspeakers at all public and religious places. The order has been effective from yesterday, i.e April 7.

The Azaan loudspeaker row erupted in Maharashtra after MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. The row then reached Karnataka, wherein Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai cited the HC order and said that this is an order that will not be forced but rather explained to people.