After continuous religious and provoking speeches, Aurangabad Police Department filed a complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday for his speech at a rally on May 1.

After continuous religious and provoking speeches, Aurangabad Police Department filed a complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday for his speech at a rally on May 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in regions where azan is booming from loudspeakers. The statement comes while the celebration of muslim festival, Eid.

However, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth stated that the whole Maharashtra police force is “ready” to deal with any deterioration in the law and order situation. After watching the viral videos of his public gathering, police filed a report.

While reviewing the tapes of Raj Thackeray’s gathering, Maharashtra DGP stated that he would take action if he finds anything wrong with them. “

Meanwhile, there is a large police presence outside Raj Thackeray’s house.

Amidst the state struggle, CM Uddhav Thackeray met Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to discuss the state’s law and order issue in light of the current circumstances.

Chief Minister directed the police to take all necessary steps to ensure law and order and not wait for orders. Thackeray also spoke with Maharashtra’s DGP, Rajnish Seth, over the phone.

Following this, on Tuesday, Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from MNS headquarters and detained Mahendra Bhanushali, the party’s Chandivali unit chief, and others.

On April 12, MNS chief issued an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, demanding that loudspeakers be removed from mosques by May 3, failing which, he claimed, MNS activists will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.