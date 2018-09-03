DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the arrest of Louis Sophia, who was arrested for shouting anti-BJP slogan at BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport on Monday. The student, Louis Sophia, was then arrested and charged with 290 IPC for causing Public nuisance and for causing a breach of public peace under section 75(1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act 1888 on the complaint from BJP TN president.

DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the arrest of Louis Sophia, who was arrested for shouting anti-BJP slogan at BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport on Monday. In his tweet, Stalin accused the state government for the arrest and termed it as an act against freedom of speech and democracy.

“Sophia should be immediately released. You will have to arrest lakhs of people who raise slogans like this. I will also raise the slogan. BJP fascist government down down” said Stalin in his tweet.

On the charges framed, Sophia’s lawyer has argued that Tamilisai instigated BJP cadre against Sophia and who made vulgar remarks against her. According to reports, Sophia’s father has also lodged a complaint against the BJP state chief and workers for abusing and threatening his daughter at the airport.

