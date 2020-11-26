Union Minister Smrithi Irani has come to Hyderabad for election campaign for her BJP and spoken elaborately to Media in the state party headquarters. Irani backed the states’ decision to bring the law on ‘Love Jihad by saying’.

She explained ,” if you read the pillars on which indian constitution stands, it disallows fraudulent and illegal coercive action against women, if a state Govt takes the steps to ensure that women are not criminally and fraudulently coerced into a relationship should the right and protection of that women not be supported by indians across the country irrespective of our political ideology, when we intend of the state within I said repeatedly under the ambit of the constitution is to ensure that fraudulent and criminal coercion is dissuaded, so that the rights of the women is protected, my appeal is that look at this issue from that perspective ” .

Smrithi Irani accused AIMIM of including illegal immigrants in the voter list. “On one side, our soldiers are fighting on the border so that the enemy could not harm us, on the other AIMIM leaders in this old historic city helping illegal immigrants to get registered in the voter list,” Irani said. The row over ‘surgical strike’ started with BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay said that they will conduct a surgical strike in Old City. Smrithi Irani backed the claim of surgical strikes on Corruption, under development in the Old city of Hyderabad and accused that Owaisi brothers did not allow development to take place there. “The state government has not taken strong action against AIMIM leaders,” she said. Irani noted that the BJP stand is clear on the illegal immigrants. “Our stand is to protect Indian citizens. This great land rightfully belongs to Indian citizens. TRS and AIMIM espouse the cause of illegal immigrants.”

On the other hand, The BJP is pulling out all the stops to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. In the final leg of campaigning, the party has roped in a host of national leaders Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda are scheduled to participate this week. A municipal election has rarely seen such a star-studded campaign. November 29 – the last day of campaigning. The city’s 150 divisions are going to polls on 1st December and results to be declared on 4th december,2020.

