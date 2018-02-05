Hearing the petition in Loya death case, Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud during a heated conversation between senior lawyer said that the court should not be reduced to the level of a fish market. The Court was hearing the plea demanding an independent investigation into Loya death case. The Supreme Court bench was being headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Amidst heating arguments witnessed in the Supreme Court during the hearing of the PIL seeking an independent probe in Justice BH Loya’s death case, Supreme Court Judge DY Chandrachud on Monday said that the court should not be reduced to the level of a fish market. While the hearing on the demand for an independent probe in the Judge Loya death case was on, a heated argument between Senior Lawyer Dushyant Dave and Pallav Sisodia forced the judge to intervene. The Supreme Court judge asked the lawyers to maintain the decorum of the court and no to convert it as a fish market.

There was also a moment when the Supreme Court judge had to pinpoint at senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, who is demanding an independent investigation in Judge Loya death case, was asked by the judge to not shout at the judges. However, as per reports, Dushyant Dave said that he will not listen to the judges.

Earlier on February 2, Dushyant Dave pleaded to Supreme Court that the bench must be directed to let the pleadings be completed and so that he has time to file the rejoinder. Senior Lawyer Dave demanded an independent investigation. He argued that the report submitted by the state of Maharashtra is itself enough to order the investigation. Putting his views forward in front of judges, Dushyant Dave argued that even if it was a natural death, the inquiry should be ordered.