Demanding an independent investigation in the Justice Loya death case, Justice Dushyant Dave during case hearing in front of 3-judge bench, has asked why Justice Loya was not taken to Lata Mageshkar hospital which was the best. Putting his views forward in front of judges, Dushyant Dave argued that even if it was a natural death, the inquiry should be ordered. Let’s consider the death is natural, even then what’s the harm in having an investigation if so many questions have come up before the bench, said Dave.

Following developments in the death case of special CBI judge Justice BH Loya, Dushyant Dave, lawyer appearing for Bombay Lawyers Association, pleaded to Supreme Court that the bench must be directed to let the pleadings be completed and so that he has time to file the rejoinder. Justice Dave has demanded an independent investigation. While hearing in the case in on, Justice Dave argued that the report submitted by the state of Maharashtra is itself enough to order the investigation. The hearing is headed by three-judge led by CJI Dipak Misra. Putting his views forward in front of judges, Dushyant Dave argued that even if it was a natural death, the inquiry should be ordered. Dushyant Dave further submited that the Report of Commissioner of Intelligence which says that investigation be started again, why the dead body was not sent to his house or informed to his family.

“Let’s consider the death is natural, even then what’s the harm in having an investigation if so many questions have come up before the bench,” said another counsel. Meanwhile, Bombay Lawyers Association has argued that medical reports are suspicious. None of the medical records of either of the hospitals are being available, submits the petitioner. Dushyant Dave argues that none of the judges were present in the room. Also, senior Advovate Harish Salve submitted that some of the records haven’t been submitted. While Mukul Rohatgi argues that Loya was in the guest house with 3 other judges. One of them is currently the High Court judge. Mukul Rohatgi said that there is some 3rd strange person named Mr. Rathi (doctor in Nagpur) whose statements have been recorded and ironically, none of the judges were present at the time of the incident.

Justice Dushyant Dave has asked why Justice Loya was not taken to Lata Mageshkar hospital which was the best. Mukul Rohatgi further submitted that all the records have been submitted, to which the petitioners unanimously deny. Dushyant Dave has also argued that it is not proper for this court to hear the matter.

Justice Dushyant Dave has also mentioned that the CBI didn’t file any appeal who was directed to investigate despite a mandate by the Supreme Court to file chargesheet against Amit Shah. While, Mukul Rohatgi interrupted and said that this matter is in regards to the death of Justice Loya. Dave should not argue irrelevant things. Dushyant Dave also briefed the court about the facts and contradicting issues to the court related to case.

Justice Dushyant Dave further mentioned that Supreme Court should direct to state government to file documents within a week. He said suppose it is a natural death but what’s the problem to investigate. There are several questions which need to be answered. Dushyant Dave says that High Judicial Officials should have filed an affidavit demanding investigation contrary to this. They want to stall the process of justice.

Dushyant Dave also mentioned that Justice Loya was first taken to Dande and not taken to Lata Mangeshkar hospital which has better facilities. Why this happened when HighCourt judges and advocate general was there? Dave says that none of the judges were present in the hospital otherwise name of Justice Loya would have been written correctly. Records says Braj Gopal Loya. Dave further asked the Supreme Court judges that “Is it not a sufficient ground to direct them to file an affidavit.” Is it acceptable to handover the body of the hon’ble judge to a stranger by the LD judges?

However, Mukul Rohatgi has denied the handing over of the body of Justice Loya to a stranger. He further submitted that a district judge was present and his statement was recorded. Justice Loya died in most questionable circumstances submits Dave. Mukul Rohatgi said that Chief Justice and 5 sittings judges should be believed.

Dushyant Dave is of the opinion that let honourable judges file an affidavit, I will cross-examine them. Mr. Dave submits let them these judges file the affidavit and we have to examine. We are here for a judge who died in a suspicious condition. Every fact raises serious doubt about this death.