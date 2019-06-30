The price of non-subsidised Liquide Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be reduced by Rs 100 per cylinder from July 1, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said. According to the reports, the new prices will be implemented from tonight at 12 am. The current price for a LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 737.50 which will be now changed to Rs. 637 per cylinder. The subsidised LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

In a press release, Indian Oil said that the decision to reduce LPG price has been taken in view of deteriorating LPG prices in the international market and strengthening rupee against the dollar exchange rate.

For the subsidised cylinder, the new price will be Rs 494 plus they will get Rs. 142.65 are subsidy by the central government, which will be transferred directly into the consumer’s bank account after the purchase of a refill.

