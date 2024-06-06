LPG Cylinder Blast In Mumbai, Leaves 10 Injured

LPG cylinder explosion was witnessed in Mumbai’s Chembur area resulted in injuries to ten individuals today ( June 6). Firefighters promptly arrived on the scene after receiving a call at 7:30 AM regarding the incident.

#WATCH | 10 people injured and property damaged in LPG cylinder blast in Chembur area of Mumbai today pic.twitter.com/tuHyVs6aW6 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

“The investigation is in progress. Upon receiving the call at 7:30 AM, we discovered the entire structure demolished and damaged. We found two domestic HP (LPG) gas cylinders, one of which was leaking. Our investigation aims to determine the exact cause of the incident. So far, ten people have been injured,” reported KV Shirke, Senior Station Officer of Chembur Fire Station.

Additional details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Measures To Take To Avoid LPG Cylinder Blast

To avoid LPG cylinder blasts, it is essential to follow safety practices for handling, storing, and using LPG cylinders. Here are some key ways to prevent such accidents:

Proper Installation and Maintenance

1. Certified Installation: Ensure the LPG cylinder is installed by a certified technician.

2. Regular Inspections: Have the cylinder and related equipment regularly inspected for leaks or damage by a professional.

3. Replace Faulty Equipment: Replace worn-out hoses, regulators, and other components immediately.

Safe Handling Practices

1. Check for Leaks: Regularly check the cylinder, hose, and connections for leaks using soapy water. If bubbles form, there’s a leak.

2. Proper Storage: Store cylinders in an upright position in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight and heat sources.

3. Turn Off When Not in Use: Always turn off the gas supply at the cylinder valve when the appliance is not in use.

During Use

1. Adequate Ventilation: Ensure the cooking area is well-ventilated to disperse any potential gas leaks.

2. Use Compatible Equipment: Use only appliances compatible with LPG and approved by safety standards.

3. Avoid Overheating: Do not place cylinders near open flames, heaters, or other sources of heat.

Emergency Preparedness

1. Know Emergency Procedures: Be aware of what to do in case of a gas leak or fire. This includes turning off the gas supply and contacting emergency services.

2. Keep Fire Extinguishers Handy: Have a suitable fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it.

Educating Household Members

1. Safety Awareness: Educate all household members about the safe use and handling of LPG cylinders.

2. No Smoking: Prohibit smoking and open flames near the cylinder.

By adhering to these safety measures, the risk of an LPG cylinder blast can be significantly reduced.

Show Full Article