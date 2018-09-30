The price of LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder from Rs.499.51 in September 2018. The price has been increased but in respect, the subsidy transfer in customers' bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs.2.89 per cylinder

The price of LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder from Rs.499.51 in September 2018. The Price of the Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 59 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations said a statement by Indian Oil Corporation.

However, the actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs.2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC said in its statement.

The price has been increased but in respect, the subsidy transfer in customers’ bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

Therefore, subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in the price of LPG.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More