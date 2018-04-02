President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred the Padma awards to the second batch of Padma awards at an investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Actor Manoj Joshi, Billiards player Pankaj Advani among 43 personalities were honoured. On April 1, Union Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a dinner and addressed them at an interactive session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VP Venkiah Naidu and other ministers were present at the award ceremony.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred the Padma awards to the second batch of 43 Padma awardees at an investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Billiards player Pankaj Advani was the first one to be honoured by the President of India. Soon after came Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Army uniform received the Padma Bhushan, on the day India won the 2011 cricket World Cup. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkiah Naidu and members of the Modi cabinet among all dignitaries were present in the Central Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The awardees have done best in their respective fields. Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh hosted a dinner and addressed them at an interactive session yesterday. He said that the country was proud of all the Padma Awardees as they had a major contribution to the nation’s progress. Congratulating them, he said that their self-less service was locally recognized till now but with these awards, it received national recognition. The first lot of 43 awardees of the Padma awards 2018 were honoured at a special function held on March 20. The ceremony ended with the National anthem.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/C9fTvXPt9w — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Billiards player Pankaj Advani receives Padma Bhushan at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lxG7gOadDk — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Here is the list of Padma Awardees: Actor Manoj Joshi, HE Alexander (Posthumus), Laxman Pai, Dr Shradha Sinha Padma Bhushan, Ganesh Gapa, Prafulla Govind Baruah, Sudhanshu Biswas, Pandit Shyam Lal Chaturvedi, L Subadani Devi, Datuk Ramli, Sitavai Judai, Bounlap konkounhga, Vijaylakshmi Navneeta Krishnan, HE Hun Many, Sisir Purshottam Mishra, Romulus Whitaker, A Zakia.

