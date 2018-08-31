In the past two days, suspected Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists abducted 11 family members of J&K Police personnel across Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag of South Kashmir as 'Operation Revenge'.

Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) on Friday condemned the kidnap of family members of 11 policemen in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, the former Army officer urged people to express their support to the brave hearts of the Jammu and Kashmir police and their families. “Only the lowest in ethics will target families”, he said.

In the past two days, suspected Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists abducted 11 family members of J&K Police personnel across Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag of South Kashmir. The abductions were carried out after the terrorists raided houses of many policemen in the Kashmir Valley.

To mount pressure on the government, terrorists kidnapped more people on Thursday after a team of NIA, along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) and the local police, arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s second son Syed Shakeel Yousuf from his Rambagh residence. On Wednesday, Hizbul Mujahideen chief operations commander Riyaz Naikoo’s father was also arrested from his hometown Awantipora in Pulwama.

May I request people all over India to RT this tweet and express support to the brave hearts of the J&K Police and their families. We need to condemn the targeting of police families. Only the lowest in ethics will target families. Trts are afraid to fight upfront;cowards/scum — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) August 31, 2018

Nine of the eleven abducted people have been identified as: Zubair Ahmad Bhat, Arif Ahmad Sankar, Faizan Ahmad Makro, Sumar Ahmad Rather, Gowher Ahmad Malik, Zahoor Ahmad Zargar, Mohammed Shafi, Naseer Ahmad Mir Midoora, and Adnan Ashraf Shah.

Following the abductions, a high-level security meeting was held by top brass of security forces on Thursday evening where it was decided that a massive manhunt would be held on Friday to trace the abducted persons.

The only people who can prevent the targeting of families are the Kashmiri people. Isolate the terror groups and put an end to this continuous violence. See through the ploy of how you are being baited by terrorists. A people's movement to isolate terror groups. — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) August 31, 2018

Speaking on reports of incidents of abduction in South Kashmir, K Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, on Friday clarified that no such incident took place in Ganderbal and everything is absolutely normal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More