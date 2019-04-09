Lucifer box office collection day 12: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal starrer Lucifer which opened the box office with decent numbers has finally hit the Rs 100 crore club within 12 days of its release. The much-awaited film of Mohanlal which created a lot of buzz in the industry is set to cross Rs 150 crore in the coming week. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lucifer is bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran under the banner of Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments. Lucifer which was released on March 28, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Bala, Adil Ibrahim, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Nyla Usha, Baiju Santhosh and Suresh Chandra Menon in the supporting role.
Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh shared the personal details about the movie on his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, Adarsh wrote, Malayalam film Lucifer is doing excellent business overseas. Sharing the latest collection of the movie from International market, he wrote, Lucifer has crossed $500, 000 in the USA, earned $ 117,385 from Canada, £ 252,381 from the United Kingdom, A$ 134,331 from Australia and NZ$ 77,193 from New Zealand. Earlier this week, Taran Adarsh said that Lucifer has emerged a trendsetter for Malayalam films internationally.
Watch: Lucifer’s official trailer starring Mohanlal which crossed 8 million views on YouTube:
Take a look at the series of tweets shared by Taran Adarsh on official Twitter handle:
After Lucifer, Mohanlal will be seen entertaining his huge fan following in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, Roy C. J. under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group. Mohanlal will be playing Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2020. He has also bagged a role in Jibi Joju directorial Ittimani: Made in China and Siddique’s Big Brother.
