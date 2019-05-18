Lucknow-Agra expressway accident near Unnao: An eyewitness said the bus veered off its track and rammed into the tractor trolley and the railings after its driver lost control over the vehicle as it was moving at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, the rear and front side portion of the bus has been damaged.

At least six people were killed and over thirty injured after bus rammed into a tractor trolley on Lucknow-Agra expressway near Unnao on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Lucknow-Agra expressway accident near Unnao: At least six people including two kids and four adults were killed and over thirty others sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a tractor trolley on Lucknow-Agra expressway near Unnao on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The tragic accident took place at 5 am under Bangarmau police jurisdiction when the private bus, owned by Sambhunath Travels, was going to Madhubani (Bihar) from Gurugram (Haryana). A biker was also seriously injured in the accident.

The tractor, laden with watermelons, was parked on the side of the expressway after it developed a snag and the bus driver couldn’t see it from a distance. An eyewitness said the bus veered off its track and rammed into the tractor trolley and the railings after its driver lost control over the vehicle as it was moving at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, the rear and front side portion of the bus has been damaged. The injured were rushed to the Bangarmau CHC for primary treatment.

Here is the list of the passengers who were injured in the accident:

1) Shiv Kala (Gurgaon/ Gurugram (Haryana)

2) Ram Vinod Yadav, Gurgaon/ Gurugram (Haryana)

3) Balram Ydav, Gurgaon/ Gurugram (Haryana)

4) Ram Avtar, Gurgaon/ Gurugram (Haryana)

5) Saraswati, Gurgaon/ Gurugram (Haryana)

6) Anjani Karjan, (Bihar)

7) Parsuram, (Bihar)

8) Santosh Maondal, Raghavpur (Bihar)

9) Baby Devi, Madhubani (Bihar)

10) Vishnu, Madhubani (Bihar)

11) Rita (Bihar)

12) Nandini, Madhubani (Bihar)

13) Uday Gaighat (Not known)

14) Ranjit Kumar S/o Dukhi Lal PS: Karjan, (Bihar)

15) Sunita Devi, Madhubani (Bihar)

16) Srikant Debria (Not known)

17) Vandna, Madhubani (Bihar

18) Manish, Madhubani (Bihar

19) Rajkishore, Raghopur (Bihar)

20) Ankit, Madhubani (Bihar)

Unnao: 5 dead, more than 30 injured after a bus rammed into a tractor trolley on Lucknow-Agra expressway pic.twitter.com/hVznRr2XlM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2019

The passers-by informed the police about the tragic incident. A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police immediately reached the accident spot and carried out rescue operation with the help of local people. Police said they are trying to identify the owner of the tractor and its driver. Efforts have been made to clear the crashed vehicles from the crossing to resume traffic.

In April 2019, as many as seven people had been killed and 34 others sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2018, three people were injured in an accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Tala Sarai village.

