Sunday, August 18, 2024

Lucknow Airport’s Radioactive Alarm Turns Out Safe: Shipment of Cancer Medicines Declared Non-Hazardous

On Saturday, a shipment of cancer medicines triggered a radioactive alarm in the cargo area of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. The alarm, which raised concerns about potential radioactive contamination, was swiftly investigated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to an Adani Group statement, the shipment was confirmed safe by NDRF, and there was no evidence of radioactive material. The statement also reassured the public that airport operations were unaffected and continued smoothly.

Adani Group, which manages the airport, emphasized that the incident did not result in any casualties or threats to public safety, countering earlier media rumors. The airport’s Chief Operating Officer noted that the situation was resolved promptly, ensuring that normal operations resumed without disruption.

(Source: ANI)

