Uttar Pradesh Police constable, on Friday, fired upon a man in Lucknow after he failed to stop his on police officer’s request. After being fired, the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a wall. Reports suggest that he succumbed to his injuries. The shocking incident took place when the deceased identified as Vikek Tewari was on his way to home from Apple launch event. The deceased was working as iPhone store manager in the city. According to reports, he was being accompanied by a female colleague, Sana, when the incident took place.

According to official reports, the police had asked Vivek to stop his car but Vivek didn’t stop and went on. Later, the police constable took out his weapon and fired at the vehicle.

Commenting on the matter, UP Police officials said that the police personnel was detained on September 28 after he fired at Vivek Tewari and injured him. The officer further added that after Vivek noticed police, he tried to flee and ended up ramming his car against the wall.

Talking to media over the matter, Kalpana Tewari, wife of deceased Vivek Tewari, said that she waited for her husband till 2, after that she started calling him on both his mobile phones. She said that the phone kept ringing but no one answered. Later, the phone was picked up by a man who informed her that Vivek and Sana bot have sustained injuries and are undergoing a treatment at RML Hospital.

Hitting out at the UP Police, she questioned the authorities and asked why didn’t the police had informed her about the incident. Kalpana claimed that when she visited the incident spot she found that his husband was shot at from the front. Criticising the UP Police, Kalpana said that the police should have followed their regular procedure and had registered a case against him. Reacting to police claims that he didn’t stop the car, Kalpana added that the police should have gone to RTO office with the car number and arrested him from his residence.

#WATCH Kalpana Tiwari,wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari says,"Police had no right to shoot at my husband,demand UP CM to come here&talk to me." He was injured&later succumbed to injuries after a police personnel shot at his car late last night,on noticing suspicious activity #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/buJyDWts5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

Lucknow:Police says,"Police personnel was detained y'day after he shot at a car on noticing suspicious activity,injuring driver of the vehicle.On seeing police,he tried to flee&rammed his car against a wall.He later succumbed to his injuries,PM report to determine cause of death" pic.twitter.com/2QwkuR9Gbp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

