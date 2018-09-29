Lucknow murder case: As per preliminary examination, the police official said that after the constable had fired at his car, Vivek lost control of the vehicle and rammed it against the wall, resulting in head injuries for the driver. While media reports suggest UP Police's fault, the constable in question, Prashant Chaudhary, claimed that he had fired in 'self-defense'. Updating more details and latest news on Lucknow murder case, Vivek Tewari murder case, Vivek Tewari death, Apple executive death.

Lucknow murder case: The death of an Apple employee in Lucknow after being fired by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable has once again highlighted the brutality and inhuman nature of the police. As per reports, the deceased identified as Vivek Tiwari lost his life after a police constable shot in the front of his car after he had reportedly refused to stop his vehicle for checking. The incident took place on late Friday night when Vivek was on his way home with a colleague. As per preliminary examination, the police official said that after the constable had fired at his car, Vivek lost control of the vehicle and rammed it against the wall, resulting in head injuries for the driver. While media reports suggest UP Police’s fault, the constable in question, Prashant Chaudhary, claimed that he had fired in ‘self-defence’.

Issuing a statement over the matter, the UP Police constable said that at around 2 am he noticed a suspicious movement in the car whose headlights were off. He added that when he tried to approch the vehicle, Vivek tried to run him over three times. Prashant claimed that he fired the bullet in self-defence following which Tewari immediately took off and later rammed the vehicle in the wall.

Meanwhile, the woman who was accompanying Vivek Tweari at the time when the incident took place said that she was not a condition to say anything. She further added that she wants the culprit to be punished.

Commenting on the incident, the Lohia Hospital director, Devendra Singh Negi said that Vivek Tewari had a bullet injury near the ear on the left side. he added that Vivek died during treatment. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Negi further added that the two police personnel had come to the Lohia hospital at 9 am. He added that both of them were properly inspected and their X-ray reports are awaited.

