The death of a 38-years-old Apple employee, Vinayak Tewari, by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow has reportedly flagged off the political blame game between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. On one side, BJP accused Samajwadi Party of recruiting police officials based on their caste and on the other side, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party slammed Yogi-led government and said that what else can be expected from the government where numerous fake encounters took place.

Talking to media over the Lucknow murder case, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that the murder of Vivek Tewari is the result of caste-based police recruitment that happened during the regime of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. As per a report by News18, he said that the recruitments were controversial as people belonging to a certain caste were recruited.

Reacting to the media reports, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the incident was an unfortunate one. Hitting out at BJP, Yadav said that but what one can one expect from BJP government. He claimed that there have been several fake encounters that took place under this government.

Samajwadi Spokesperson further lashed out at Tripathi’s comments and said that BJAP has now lost his mind as they were trying to politicise the murder.

Meanwhile, Congress also fired cannons at the ruling BJP government over the killing of UP techie Vivek Tewari. Taking to his Twitter handle, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar expressed sorrow over the incident and hit out at the ruling BJP government.

