The following development comes to light just a few hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the UP Government to ensure the safety of Vivek Tewari colleague and the sole witness of the Lucknow murder case

After it was reported that Uttar Pradesh Police officers have started an online campaign to generate funds for Prashant Chaudhary, an accused in Vivek Tewari’s murder case, so that he can fight the case, the UP Police constables are said to be observing ‘Black Day’ today to protest against the arrest and suspension of their colleague Prashant. The constables of Uttar Pradesh said that they will go on an indefinite fast and strike if the charges against Prashant of killing an Apple employee are dropped. The following development comes to light just a few hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the UP Government to ensure the safety of Vivek Tewari colleague and the sole witness of the Lucknow murder case. Sana Khan who had previously said that the two constables were very aggressive when they had approached the case, recorded her statement on Thursday before a magistrate in Wazirganj.

Commenting on the safety and security of Sana Khan, a UP Police officials said that they will make sure that the witness and the accused don’t come face to face. He added that security cameras will also be installed in her house and doors. As per a report, Sana Khan may also be entitled to a periodical financial relief mentioned under MHA guideline.

On Sunday, the accused Prashant Chaudhary was arrested by the UP Police for opening fire at the Apple employee, Vivek Tiwari. Earlier, while talking to media over the Lucknow Murder case, the sole witness, Sana Khan said that the two cops were aggressive when they had approached the car and one of them tried to put the cane inside the case. She added that Vivek Tiwari felt it wasn’t right to stop at that time, so he moved after which Prashant opened fire. After being hit, Vivek Tiwari started bleeding profusely and couldn’t speak.

Later he rammed the car into a pillar after which another police car came and got the two admitted to Lohia Hospital. The postmortem report of Vivek Tiwari revealed that he was shot at point-blank range and he died of the gunshot injury on the left side of his chin.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More