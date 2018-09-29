Two Uttar Pradesh police constables, who reportedly shot dead Vivek Tewari in Lucknow on Friday night, have been booked under murder (Section 302 IPC) case, UP ADG Law and Order, Anand Kumar told reporters. Meanwhile an SIT has been formed to probe the incident. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case and media uproar over the case, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed FIR on Saturday.

UP ADG Law and Order, Anand Kumar further added that a stringent action will be taken against the accused. UP ADG Anand Kumar further added that the post-mortem reports have established a firearm injury on the left side of the chin. A thorough investigation has been ordered to understand the sequence of events.

Tewari was working as an assistant sales manager for tech giant Apple in the city.



Vivek Tiwari’s uncle Tilakraj Tiwari. (Photo: ANI)

Criticising the act, Uttar Pradesh ADG said that the police officers violated the law in this case. He added if the situation needed, the officers could have fired at the tyre of the car. He added that it was a shameful incident.

The following remarks by the UP ADG come after the uncle of the deceased slammed the Yogi government, over the killing of his son. He said that it was a clear case of murder. he added that he was earlier with the police force and added that he knows that a person is never shot in the neck.

Meanwhile, Lohia Hospital director Devendra Singh Negi said that two police personnel (involved in the incident) had come to the hospital at 9 am and they were inspected by a doctor while their x-ray reports are awaited. Devendra Singh Negi also said that Vivek had a bullet injury near the ear on the left side, he died during treatment and his body sent for post-mortem.



Lohia Hospital director Devendra Singh Negi. (Photo: ANI)

