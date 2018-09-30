The investigating Uttar Pradesh Police is reportedly trying to save the accused police constable who had opened fire at the Apple employee while he was on his way home from a launch event on Friday night. Vivek was being accompanied by one of her colleagues, Sana, when the incident took place.

Coming out as a fresh development in Vivek Tewari death case, the investigating Uttar Pradesh Police is reportedly trying to save the accused police constable who had opened fire at the Apple employee while he was on his way home from a launch event on Friday night. Vivek was being accompanied by one of her colleagues, Sana, when the incident took place. Reports suggest that instead of taking statements from Vivek Teawri's family, the police have just taken Sana's statement.

While the police ignored Vivek’s family and took only Sana’s statements, a report by NBT claims that the police officials present at Gomtinagar Police station wrote the statements themselves. Meanwhile, it is being said that the police officials have completely sidelined the two accused cops and went on to add that they were not even present at the spot.

Meanwhile, several reports claim that the UP Police is trying to pressurise Sana so that they can weaken the case. Sana is the only witness to Vivek Tewari death. Reacting to media reports, DM Kaushal Raj Sharma claimed that the police will be recording statements from Vivek’s family also and after that, they will register a case.

#WATCH Kalpana Tiwari,wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari says,"Police had no right to shoot at my husband,demand UP CM to come here&talk to me." He was injured&later succumbed to injuries after a police personnel shot at his car late last night,on noticing suspicious activity #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/buJyDWts5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

As per reports, the police constable had asked Vivek to stop his car but Vivek tried to run away after which the constable opened fire on the front of the car. later, scared Vivek rammed the car into a wall. From there the cops took him to Lohia Hospital and got him admitted by saying that he had an accident.

During a medical examination, the director of Lohia Hospital, Negi, found bullet injuries on his neck and near the left ear. The incident took place around 2 am and at around 3 am hospital authorities had alerted Vivek’s family about the incident.

