Family members of Vivek Tiwari meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday amid allegations that top police officials of the state are trying to shield the accused cop. Vivek Tewari was shot dead by a UP Police constable, Prashant Chaudhry, on September 29 in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. Talking to media after meeting Yogi Adityanath, Kalpana said that her faith in the UP Government has been strengthened after the CM assured her help in the case.
The following development comes to light just a few hours after a senior Uttar Pradesh Minister said that he agrees with the accusations levelled against the Uttar Pradesh Police officials. UP Minister for Law and Justice said that the senior officials were trying to cover up the murder of the Apple employee.
Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had denied the killing of Vivek Tewari as an encounter and made it clear that if required the investigation into the matter will be handed over to the CBI. Taking cognizance of the FIR filed by Vivek Tewari’s wife, the two police constables were arrested and later sacked.
#WATCH: Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area on 29 September, says after meeting CM Yogi Adityanath, "I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has further strengthened" pic.twitter.com/EkloDLhfIE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2018
Earlier, there were also reports of UP Police trying to cover up the murder case of Vivek Tewai, Apple employee in Lucknow
Last night, a senior Uttar Pradesh minister said that the accusations levelled against the UP Police authorities of them trying to cover up the murder case, were right.
Lucknow murder case: UP Minister Brajesh Pathak says high-level officials are trying to manipulate, hide facts
Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led state government over the recent killing. Yadav said nothing could be expected from the Yogi Aditynatah government when there are numerous other such incidents of fake encounters.
On Sunday, deceased Vivek Tewari’s wife criticised AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for connecting the issue to faith and religion.