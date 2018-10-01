Vivek Tewari was shot dead by a UP Police constable, Prashant Chaudhry, on September 29 in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. Talking to media after meeting CM Yogi, Kalpana said that the CM assured her help in the case.

Family members of Vivek Tiwari meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday amid allegations that top police officials of the state are trying to shield the accused cop. Vivek Tewari was shot dead by a UP Police constable, Prashant Chaudhry, on September 29 in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. Talking to media after meeting Yogi Adityanath, Kalpana said that her faith in the UP Government has been strengthened after the CM assured her help in the case.

The following development comes to light just a few hours after a senior Uttar Pradesh Minister said that he agrees with the accusations levelled against the Uttar Pradesh Police officials. UP Minister for Law and Justice said that the senior officials were trying to cover up the murder of the Apple employee.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had denied the killing of Vivek Tewari as an encounter and made it clear that if required the investigation into the matter will be handed over to the CBI. Taking cognizance of the FIR filed by Vivek Tewari’s wife, the two police constables were arrested and later sacked.

Lucknow: Family members of Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area on 29 September, meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/8ONfcZpf3y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2018

