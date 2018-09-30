Recently, taking to his twitter handle, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to politicise the death by bringing religion into it. Attacking Yogi Adityanath government, Kejriwal said that Vivek Tewari was a Hindu then why was he killed. He further alleged that the BJP leader is raping women across India.

The reported killing of Apple techie Vivek Tewari in Gomtinagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow by a UP Police constable has snowballed into a political controversy. Recently, taking to his twitter handle, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to politicise the death by bringing religion into it. Attacking Yogi Adityanath government, Kejriwal said that Vivek Tewari was a Hindu then why was he killed. He further alleged that the BJP leader is raping women across India.

Hitting out at BJP, Arvind Kejriwal further requested the public to open their eyes to see that BJP is not Hindu wellwisher. They will behead Hindus just so they can come into power.

Responding to Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet, Vivek Tewari’s wife said that he has no clue what she was going through. He further added that she does not want any politics to be played over her husband’s death. Talking to News18, she further urged the politicians to not to connect everything to faith and religion.

Earlier on Saturday, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led state government over the recent killing. Dubbing the incident as unfortunate, Yadav asserted that what else could be expected from the Yogi Aditynatah government when there are numerous other such incidents of fake encounters.

However, Adityanath has already denied the killing of Vivek Tewari as an encounter and said that if required the investigation into the matter will be handed over to the CBI. Earlier on Friday night, Vivek was shot dead after he allegedly refused to stop the car. The post-mortem report confirmed that he died after being shot in his head.

