Lucknow Murder case: The reports added that Vivek Tewari passed away after he had sustained gunshot injuries on the left side his chin. Earlier, while talking to a leading daily, Vivek Tewari's colleague Sana Khan — who was accompanying Vivek Tiwari when the incident took place — said that the when the cops had approached the car, they were very aggressive and one of them tried pushing cane inside the car.

Coming out as a major development in Lucknow murder case, the postmortem report of Apple employee Vivek Tiwari revealed that he had died due to the gunshot that was fired by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable. The reports added that Vivek Tewari passed away after he had sustained gunshot injuries on the left side his chin. Earlier, while talking to a leading daily, Vivek Tewari’s colleague Sana Khan — who was accompanying Vivek Tiwari when the incident took place — said that the when the cops had approached the car, they were very aggressive and one of them tried pushing cane inside the car.

The post-mortem reports quashed the claims made by the police constable who reportedly said that Vivek Tiwari died after he rammed his car into a pillar. The report claimed that he passed away due to the gunshot injury only.

Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE updates: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay homage at Rajghat on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

The postmortem report further added that Vivek Tiwari was shot at point-blank range by the accused Uttar Pradesh Police constable. Vivek Tiwari was shot at by a UP Police constable on the night of September 29 while he was on his was on his way to home after attending an Apple launch event with a colleague, Sana Khan.

Lucknow murder case: Vivek Tiwari’s colleague says after UP cops fired he started bleeding profusely, couldn’t speak

Earlier it was reported that the UP police constable had opened fire at Vivek Tiwari after he didn’t stop his car when asked by a police official. The incident took place in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. On October 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Vivek Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tewari, his two daughters and a relative, Vishnu

Health Ministry confirms reports of contaminated vaccinations given to kids in Telangana, Maharashtra and UP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More