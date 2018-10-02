Talking about the September 29 incident where Vivek Tiwari was shot dead in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow, Sana said that after the bike fell, one of the constables, took out his pistol and shot at 'Vivek sir'. Sana added that after being shot at, Vivek Tewari started bleeding profusely. She told the daily that he was alive but was unable to speak.

Vivek Tiwari murder case is back in the headlines with Sana Khan, Vivek’s colleague who was accompanying him when the incident took place, has said that the two Uttar Pradesh Police constable were very aggressive when they had approached the car. Vivek Tiwari, an Apple employee, was shot dead by two constables on September 29 in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. Talking to a leading daily, Sana Khan further claimed that one of the constables started putting his cane inside the car and Vivek didn’t find it safe to stop at that point in time.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Sana Khan said that after seeing such aggression from the police constables, Vivek got nervous and didn’t find it right to stop the car. Recalling the statements made by one of the constables that Vivek had hit his bike with the car, Sana Khan said that when the cops didn’t stop, Vivek tried to move his car away and that’s when the cop’s bike fell.

Talking about the September 29 incident where Vivek Tiwari was shot dead, Sana said that after the bike fell, one of the constables, took out his pistol and shot at ‘Vivek sir’. Sana added that after being shot at, Vivek Tewari started bleeding profusely. She told the daily that he was alive but was unable to speak.

Later, another police vehicle arrived at the scene who had called the ambulance. The following revelations come to light just a few hours after Vivek Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tiwari, his two daughters along with brother-in-law met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured them help and full support.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More