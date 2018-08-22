Vajpayee's ashes to reach Lucknow tomorrow: The DM added that the schools are free to take their own decision if they want to declare a half day of a holiday. The advisory stated that the following options were given to only schools operating in the city.

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be reaching Uttar Pradesh tomorrow on August 23. The BJP stalwart died on August 16 at AIIMS in Delhi. Earlier, it was reported that the ashes of Vajpayee will be immersed in holy rivers across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. However, the programme was re-scheduled later. Issuing an advisory on Wednesday, Lucknow’s DM said that the ashes of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be arriving in Lucknow city on August 23. The ashes will be brought to the state by air and from the airport, it will be taken to Jhulelal Park (near Hanuman Setu) by road. As per reports, the ashes will be arriving at 11 am and will be reaching the park at around 3 pm.

After the ashes reach Jhulelal Park, a three-hour programme from 3 pm to 6 pm will start at the pandals. Reports suggest that thousands of people will be visiting the place to be a part of the event. The programme that will kick-start from 11 am is expected to see as many as 50,000 people as a part of the movement. In order to cater such a massive crowd, the security authorities have already been alerted about the routes and have been asked to maintain law and order in the state.

In order to avoid traffic congestions, the state’s traffic police have also issued several advisories informing people about the different routes they can take to avoid traffic jams. the advisory by the District magistrate added that all the schools operating in Lucknow can declare a holiday on August 23 if they find themselves in the vicinity of the route that will be taken. It added that schools can also declare a half and shut their schools after 11 am.

However, there is no official holiday on August 23. The DM added that the schools are free to take their own decision if they want to declare a half day or a complete holiday. The advisory stated that the following options were given to only schools operating in the city.

Meanwhile, the government schools in the city will be observing a half day and will be ending at 11 am. The above-mentioned orders were issued by BSA and DIOS.

