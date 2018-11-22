An under-construction building on Wednesday collapsed near Jeewan Plaza in the posh locality of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. It was a three-storeyed building and according to reports, all three floors crumbled after fire trapping several people underneath. The official information about the number of people involved hasn't been confirmed by the authorities as search and rescue operations are still underway.

According to reports, it was a three-storeyed building and all three floors crumbled after fire trapping several people underneath. The official information about the number of people trapped hasn't been confirmed by the authorities as search and rescue operations are still underway. A team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) has also reached the spot to control the situation. Authorities are trying to make sure that the debris is cleared quickly and all the trapped people are taken out safely.

Lucknow: A building near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar collapsed today. No casualties have been reported. Police force is present at the spot. A construction work was underway at the building. pic.twitter.com/omBiWMpXJk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2018

Earlier in August, a girl was killed and her mother was severely injured after a three-storey building had collapsed in Ganeshganj area. The incident occurred after heavy rains lashed the city. The deceased girl was identified as Aashi Mishra. The injured woman was admitted to a hospital.

