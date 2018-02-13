Instead of helping students in building their future, the Lucknow University asked students to not indulge in 'western culture' and instead celebrate Maha Shivratri. While the couples seem to be enjoying this special advisory by the Lucknow University in full flow, the diktat by the Lucknow University has irked some of the students. Commenting on the advisory, the students studying in the University termed it as 'an example of Choti Soch'. Earlier in 2009, the University had banned gifts and flowers in the campus.

In an advisory issued, the University stated that the campus will remain closed on 14 February on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The issued advisory read, ““Over the past few years, it’s been observed that under the influence of Western culture, youth are celebrating 14.2.2018 as Valentine’s Day. All students are hereby informed that on 14.2.2018, the university will remain closed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri”. Apart from issuing the advisory, the Lucknow University also asked the parents to not to send their children to campus on February 14. In order to avoid any kind of unsocial activity on the campus, the University has also cancelled all the cultural programmes, classes and exams.

While the couples seem to be enjoying this special advisory by the Lucknow University in full flow, the diktat by the Lucknow University has irked some of the students. Commenting on the advisory, the students studying in the University termed it as ‘an example of Choti Soch’. A student said, “You’ve declared a holiday on that day, but telling students to not enter university premises isn’t right at all. If we won’t enter the university, then who will?”

Lucknow University issues advisory to its students to not to roam inside the premises of the university on Valentine's Day (14.2.2018). Disciplinary action will be taken against whosoever is found violating the advisory. pic.twitter.com/dQ8cdESICK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2018

However, this is not the first time that such a bizarre advisory was issued by the Lucknow University. Earlier in 2009, the University had banned gifts and flowers in the campus. Later, in 2014 the varsity also issued a list, telling students do’s and don’ts of Valentine’s Day.