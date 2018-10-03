A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP police headed by IG Lucknow range Sujeet Kumar recreated the alleged murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari on Tuesday to find more clues related to the case. A team of forensic experts did the exercise in presence of Vivek Tiwari's wife Kalpana Tiwari and the eyewitness at the spot of crime.

The eyewitness of the alleged murder had earlier said that accused constable Prashant Chaudhary, shot Vivek Tiwari from the front.

“We were returning home when two bike-borne police personnel Prashant and Sandeep overtook us from the front and Prashant shot at him. The bullet was fired from the front. After he was shot at, I tried seeking the help of other people on the spot. A few truck drivers were present there but they did not help,” said eyewitness.

She has also requested the higher authorities to rerecord her statement alleging that police has tampered her statement. She added that she wants to record her statement in presence of deceased Vivek Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tiwari in front of the police.

“I want ma’am to be there with him when I give my statement so that it is not altered again as was done last time,” the witness said.

A day ago, the autopsy reports had revealed that Vivek Tiwari died due to the gunshot that was fired by a Uttar Pradesh Police’s accused constable Prashant Chaudhary from the front. The reports added that Apple techie passed away after he sustained gunshot injuries on the left side of his chin.

