After taking cognisance of the media reports and a series of tweets alleging humiliation of an inter-faith couple, the passports of the couple that were being put on hold by passport officer in Lucknow, have been issued. The concerned authorities have also sent a show-cause notice to the official.

Reports said that the higher authorities transferred the official to other location

Following the media reports and a series of tweets alleging humiliation and rejection of passport application of an inter-faith couple by an official at the passport office in Lucknow, the regional passport officer on Thursday said that the authorities regret the incident and ensure it won’t repeat. He further added that the passports that were being put on hold have been issued. A showcause notice has been also sent to the official who was at fault and strict action will also be taken, said the regional passport officer.

Reports said that the officer has been transferred to some other location. Following the tweets by victim, Tanvi Seth, the ministry of external affairs on Wednesday sought a report from the Lucknow office about the entire incident, which involved the official, Vikas Mishra.

In a series of tweets, Tanvi had alleged that the passport officer asked her husband to convert to Hinduism if he wanted his passport renewed.

Their passports have been issued. A show cause notice has been issued to the official who was at fault, action will also be taken. We regret the incident & will ensure it is not repeated: Regional Passport Officer, Lucknow on inter-faith couple being harassed at passport office. pic.twitter.com/pBRRihxING — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2018

The incident was highlighted after Tanvi, took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, and explained her ordeal to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. The ministry immediately took the cognisance of the matter and made the officer apologise to the couple.

After getting their passports back, the victim said that they no one has to ever face a situation like this.

Inter-faith couple harassed at passport office: Husband says, 'I was told I should change my religion & take 'pheras'. Wife says, 'We hope it doesn't happen to anyone else, in 11 yrs of marriage we never faced this. Later officials apologized & we got our passports.' #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/cqTIKc50Kc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2018

Reports said that the couple had no issue with the application at the first two stages of verification, but soon the at the third level, where they had to interact with an officer, brought problems for them.

After being harassed by the passport officer, they were sent to the Additional Passport Officer (APO), who did not support them either. The couple alleged that APO asked them to file a grievance letter against the officer who humiliated them.

