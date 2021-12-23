Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has assured the people of Punjab that he is reaching the blast site shortly and the guilty would not be spared.

An explosion has been reported at the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday. Gurpreet Singh Bhular, Commissioner of Police, said that the blast incident took place at the Ludhiana’s District Court Complex at around 12:30 pm today. The blast took place at the second floor of the complex. 2 people have been confirmed dead and at least 4 people are feared injured. As bomb squad and teams of NIA & Forensics rush to the blast site, the area has been cordoned off.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has tweeted that he is saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. He also assured the people of Punjab that he is reaching the blast site shortly and the guilty would not be spared. He added that anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state would be taken to task. Meanwhile, Channi visited the hospital on Thursday to meet people who got injured in the explosion. He had earlier said that some “anti-national” elements doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing and those trying to “disturb peace and harmony of state” will not be spared.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh called for probe into the matter and tweeted that he is saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals and is praying for the recovery of those injured. He added that Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this.

Saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared. Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, will be taken to task — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 23, 2021

Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry has sought report from Punjab on the blast. Top state officials have also spoken to top state officials. The blast comes at a time when the Punjab assembly elections are just around the corner.