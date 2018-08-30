A team of Jharkhand Police from Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district on Tuesday arrested Satyendra Prakash Musa (58), the owner of illegal children's home, which was being run at Phullanwal of Ludhiana. The police found out that Musa was running Paksin Mary Cross Child Shelter Home in Phullanwal illegally as it was not registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

During the investigation, the police was told that a total of 38 children are living at the shelter home, however, when a raid was conducted, the police found only 8 children residing in the shelter home. The eight rescued children — four from different districts of Jharkhand and four from Bihar — were shifted to another government approved home in Doraha. Following the raid on August 20, the shelter home has been sealed by the district administration.

The raids were conducted on the orders of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Chaibasa following a complaint received from some of the parents of children from Jharkhand. On being asked about the thirty missing children, Musa claimed that he has handed them over to their families, however, he has failed to come up with the details.

The police found out that all of the thirty missing children were from Jharkhand. It was also found out that the Musa taught these children Christianity text and gave them new names without even informing thèir parents. The police team has registered an FIR against Musa at Chaibasa Sadar police station under Section 4 of Jharkhand Religious Freedom Act 2017, Section 42 of the Juvenile Justice Act, Section 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Section 370 (Trafficking of Persons) of IPC.

