The following development comes to light after the family of the victim alleged that their daughter was murdered. The victim was identified as Anissia Batra who was working with Lufthansa Airlines. The Batra family further claimed that Anissia was constantly being tortured by her husband Mayank Singhvi for dowry.

The investigating police authorities will be carrying out another post-mortem of the deceased air hostess which will be videographed

The matter was highlighted on last Friday after the neighbours alerted the police about Anissia allegedly committing suicide by jumping from the terrace of her home. the victim was living with her husband in Panchsheel Park area.

As per reports, during investigations, the husband, Mayank Singhvi, told police that his wife had threatened to kill herself in a text message. He added that he was at home when the incident took place. As per reports, Mayank said that by the time he reached the terrace she had already made the jump.

The couple got married just two years back in 2016. Commenting on the matter, Anissia’s brother said that her sister had sent him a series of text right before she killed herself.

Karan Batra said that in a text sent to him, his sister asked him to call the police as Mayank had locked her inside a room. the text added that becuase og mayank her life is gone. she further asked them to not to spare him for all the pain he caused to her.

