Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 7: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi has earned Rs 53.70 crore on Day 7 at the cinema screens. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi is out in the theatres and is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. Completing a week at the box office, Luka Chuppi has crossed Rs 50 crore mark. Earning Rs 8.01 crore on Friday, Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.90 crore on Monday, Rs 5.04 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.60 crore on Wednesday, Rs 4.03 crore on Thursday and Rs 3.04 crore on Friday, Luka Chuppi has collected a total collection of Rs 53.70 crore.

This weekend, Luka Chuppi has faced stiff competition from this week’s release Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Released on March 9, Badla has received a thumbs up from the film critics as Bollywood celebrities. Meanwhile, Hollywood film Captain Marvel has also released in India and affected the screen count of Luka Chuppi. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account on March 9.

#LukaChuppi maintains well… Slightly affected by #CaptainMarvel wave at metros/plexes… Expected to gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 56.74 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by the makers of Stree and Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. Released on March 1, the film had clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya that failed to attract the audience to the cinema screens.

After Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming films like Love Aaj Kal 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has been roped in for Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

