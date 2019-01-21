Lunar Eclipse 2019: In some parts of the world, the Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019 will be visible on January 20, 2019, while in rest of the world the astronomical event will be seen on January 21.

Lunar Eclipse 2019: The world on Monday witnessed the first lunar eclipse of 2019 while India and other Asian countries missed their date with the rare celestial event. The lunar eclipse is also being called as the Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) as the Moon appeared reddish and closer to Earth. The cosmic event will last only for 62 minutes and people from North America, Central America, South America, Britain, Sweden, Portugal, France and Spain will be able to see the spectacular lunar eclipse, reports said. Apart from that person from the rest of Europe and Africa will also get a glimpse of the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

The previous lunar eclipse took place on July 27, 2018, while the next total lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021.

A beautiful lunar eclipse pic.twitter.com/BUT5vtJTbK — Denise (@Denise68813034) January 21, 2019

Similarly, on July 2, 2019, the total solar eclipse will be visible from small parts of Chile and Argentina just before sunset. In some regions in the Pacific and South America, including areas of Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay, this eclipse will be a partial solar eclipse.

