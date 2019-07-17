The lunar eclipse was witnessed in India on Wednesday at 1:31 am to 3 am. The lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes behind the earth and into its shadow. Reports said the next lunar eclipse can occur on May 26, 2021. The other countries who witnessed the lunar eclipse are South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

India on Wednesday witnessed a partial lunar eclipse commonly known as Ardh Chandra Grahan in Hindi for several hours. The partial lunar eclipse started on Wednesday at around 1:31 am and remained till dawn. Reports said the lunar eclipse was at its peak at 3 am today. The lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes behind the earth and into its shadow.

Reports said the partial lunar eclipse can occur only on the night of a full moon. The eclipse resulting in a dark spot which seems as it witnesses a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off by some power.

India will witness the next lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021. The eclipse is completely safe to view as there no harm to view it with the naked eye. The people don’t need the telescope or any other glass to view the eclipse.

The partial lunar eclipse was seen in the cloudy skies of Delhi as the monsoon has arrived in the national capital at 1:31 am. The maximum intensity was witnessed at 3 am on the morning of Wednesday when it was easy to watch.

As per the Hindu tradition, the time of eclipse hampered the religious and auspicious practice and during the time of the eclipse, no religious or any other practice is performed at the time of the eclipse.

The famous temples remain closed during the time of lunar eclipse where people perform puja before and after the lunar eclipse. people also take a bath before and after the lunar eclipse and were advised to avoid cooking or consuming food during the course of time. Any superstitions associated with lunar eclipses should also be ignored.

Partial #LunarEclipse, as seen in the cloudy skies of Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/trcBs62DVX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2019

