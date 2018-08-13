MK Alagiri said that on Monday he expressed all his sentiments relating to DMK with his father. Talking about who will emerge as the new chief, Alagiri said that only time will answer it.

Just a few days after DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away at Kauvery hospital in Chennai, his elder son MK Alagiri challenged his brother, MK Stalin for the DMK throne and claimed that he has the support of all the real patrons of Karunanidhi. MK Alagiri said that on Monday he expressed all his sentiments relating to DMK with his father. Talking about who will emerge as the new chief, Alagiri said that only time will answer it. The following remarks by Karunanidhi’s son came while he was addressing the media at Karunanidhi’s memorial at Marina beach in Chennai.

Talking to reporters, Alagiri said that he is left with zero anguish against the DMK leader and his father Karunanidhi. He added that the true loyalists of Kalaignar are now on his side. Refraining himself from talking about the urgent executive and general committee of DMK, Alagiri said that his anguish is all about the politics.

MK Alagiri who was once considered as a DMK strongman was slowly sidelined following which Karunanidhi had appointed MK Stalin as his heir and DMK’s acting president. In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Alagiri won and was given the charge of Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government.

Reports suggested that the senior DMK leaders had called in an executive committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the elevation of MK Stalin as Party’s president. However, with Alagiri stating that he enjoys the support of all the senior leaders, the elevation meet is expected to be postponed.

Earlier, after it was reported that Kalaignar passed away on August 7, there were speculations hinting towards a possible tiff between Alagiri and his brother MK Stalin. MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK some four years ago in 2014.

